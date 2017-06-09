Stephan Jenkins Never Expected Third Eye Blind’s ‘Semi-Charmed Life’ to be a Hit

By Joe Cingrana

Third Eye Blind’s Stephan Jenkins never thought “Semi-Charmed Life” would be hit.

“I thought it was too dirty to play on the radio,” Stephan told WCBS FM.

Stephan also admitted that the band had plans for a new release this year but that’s kind of tough when you haven’t recorded it yet.

“This summer we were supposed to put out a new album, called Summer Gods, so that’s the name of the tour — we haven’t gotten around to recording the actual record yet!” he said.

Third Eye Blind are heading out on the road with Silversun Pickups starting tonight in Miami. The band is celebrating the 20th anniversary of their self-titled debut and will be performing that album from front to back plus adding in some extras for fans along the way.

Hear the full interview below.