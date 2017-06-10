Classic Rock Almanac June 10, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2004-Ray Charles dies of liver cancer at age 63. His funeral, eight days later, is attended by Quincy Jones, Stevie Wonder, Willie Nelson, Glen Campbell, Wynton Marsalis, Cicely Tyson, B-B King, Little Richard, Johnny Mathis and Clint Eastwood.

1983-Stevie Nicks releases her Wild Heart album, which contains the Top 5 hit “Stand Back,” the Top 40 “Nightbird” and the Top 15 “If Anyone Falls.”

1977-Although the single is banned from the airwaves and several major chains in Great Britain, The Sex Pistols‘ “God Save the Queen” hits number-two on the U-K chart.

1977-Joe Strummer and Topper Headon of The Clash are arrested for ignoring a summons. When they explain that they were in court at the time on charges of spray-painting the band’s name on a London wall, they are each fined five pounds.

1975-The Eagles release their fourth album, One of These Nights.

1968-The Jimi Hendrix Experience begin recording what will become the Electric Ladyland album at New York’s Record Plant.

1967-Bob Dylan and The Band begin the informal Woodstock jams that ultimately emerge on The Basement Tapes.

1964-The Rolling Stones meet two of their blues idols, Willie Dixon and Muddy Waters, during a recording session for “It’s All Over Now” at Chicago’s Chess studios.

1934-Abraham Zimmerman and Beatrice Stone are married in Duluth, Minnesota. Their son, born nearly seven years later, grows up to become Bob Dylan.

BIRTHDAYS

Rick Price – 73 years old

Ex-Move/Electric Light Orchestra/Wizzard/Mongrel bassist. Born 1944.

Mickey Jones – 76 years old

The drummer was the only backing musician on Bob Dylan‘s 1966 tour not to become a member of The Band. Instead he joined The First Edition, later known as Kenny Rogers and the First Edition. After a decade with them, he went into acting and was a regular on the TV shows Flo and Home Improvement. Born 1941.