U2 in the CLE in 21 Days!

I copy and pasted from my Facebook post at 12:02am Thursday morning, still coming down from the natural high of live music, the U2 show at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh (go Pens!). I do not think you will be at all disappointed in what you will see in Cleveland on July 1. It will be something special.

If you haven’t seen the show yet, I’m pretty sure you’re going to love it. Talk about old school. I mean I knew it was all Joshua Tree plus, but wow. In fact might be my only complaint, one newer/newish would have been nice but certainly know where near a deal breaker. Unreleased new track is lovely. I can hear it being played on the radio! Bono sounds great. Sustaining some nice notes and well into the show. Loved that undulating HUGE video wall that made it almost 3D. Solid two hours. I don’t know what people in the reserved sections did, but floor danced and jumped and stomped and clapped and sang all night long. Some newer somewhat slower arrangements on the likes of Red Tree, that just enhanced them. And Running to Stand Still was a masterpiece. Bono! Man, you killed it! They all did. These guys aren’t 20 and 30 anymore but take this seriously and it shows. So so so happy to see them out there live. Pittsburgh weather held up. Maybe three drops of light rain and frankly I was a little warm in my layers. Lots of folks traveling (not a surprise). Took some photos of a gorgeous French Canadian family who is hanging with the tour through Cleveland. Look for them. Love the various accents wafting through the crowd. I swear only this band. It’s utterly amazing. If you are a fan, do not miss this tour. If you’ve never seen them, they truly are the best and a must see, in the Pantheon of the greats. Only (now) 23 days to Cleveland! Can. Not. Wait. P. S. Thursday morning the fan club presale a start for cities like Detroit and Buffalo, don’t wait! Go go go!