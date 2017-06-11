Classic Rock Almanac June 11, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2007-Jackson Browne is honored in New York by the charitable organization World Hunger Year.

2002-Paul McCartney marries British model-turned-activist Heather Mills at Castle Leslie in County Monahan, Ireland. The service, at 4:30pm local time, is in St. Salvator’s Church inside the castle grounds. Guests include Ringo Starr and Paul’s children.

2001-Paul McCartney makes his first U-S in-store appearance, signing copies of his book, Blackbird Singing, at a Barnes & Noble in New York City. More than two-thousand people line up to meet him.

1979-Chuck Berry pleads guilty to income tax evasion and is sentenced to four months in prison.

1978-The Rolling Stones release Some Girls.

1977-The Electric Light Orchestra releases the single “Telephone Line.”

1969-David Bowie releases “Space Oddity” as a single. A month later, the BBC uses the song as the theme for their Apollo 11 coverage.

1966-The Rolling Stones‘ “Paint It Black” becomes the 200th song to top Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart.

1965-The Rolling Stones release their first live album, Got Live If You Want It.

BIRTHDAYS

Donnie Van Zant – 65 years old

38 Special/Van Zant singer. Born 1952.

Frank Beard – 68 years old

ZZ Top drummer. born 1949.