Browns Cut DB Tyvis Powell Before He Throws Ceremonial Pitch

CLEVELAND — On a day when he was scheduled to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Progressive Field, the Cleveland Browns cut defensive back Tyvis Powell on Friday after claiming him on waivers from the Seahawks this past February.

The former Ohio State Buckeye signed with Seattle as an undrafted free agent last season and appeared in eight games during the regular season for the Seahawks, accumulating three total tackles.

According to Browns beat reporter Nate Ulrich, the Browns were apparently unaware of Powell ceremonial pitch at Progressive. However, according to Cleveland.com, Powell still plans on throwing out the first pitch for the Cleveland Indians game against the White Sox.