Cavs – Warriors Game 5 Picks

June 12, 2017 9:00 AM
Filed Under: 2017 nba finals, cleveland cavaliers, golden state warriors

For those of you with with wee little faith and yep I certainly was one of em, I didn’t think Cleveland was gonna beat Golden State last Friday in Game 4 here. Let alone blow the Warriors out. However, the folks at Bleacherreport.com did correctly predict a win in Game 4 for the Cavs. Among the variables they used to determine the outcome was Cleveland is 21-10 in all Game 4’s in their playoff history. Now make that 22-10 and HERE is who Bleacherreport.com thinks is going to win tonight’s Game 5 between these two teams.

Maybe you do not want to see it. Have a great day.

 

