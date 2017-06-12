Classic Rock Almanac June 12, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2011-Saxophonist Clarence Clemons of Bruce Springsteen‘s E Street Band suffers a stroke at his Singer Island, Florida home. (He’ll die 6 days later in a Palm Beach hospital.)

2007-Instant Karma: The Amnesty International Campaign to Save Darfur hits stores. It features John Lennon songs performed by U2, Green Day, REM, Lenny Kravitz, Aerosmith, Jack Johnson and others.

2007-The Rolling Stones release the concert DVD The Biggest Bang as an exclusive to Best Buy stores.

2000-Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band play the first of 10 shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Despite some negative publicity, including a police boycott, Bruce plays a new song, “American Skin,” about the 1999 police shooting of West African immigrant Amadou Diallo.

1981-Raiders of the Lost Ark, starring Harrison Ford, opens.

1972-John Lennon and Yoko Ono release Some Time in New York City.

1965-The announcement is made that The Beatles will receive Members of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, or MBE, medals in a ceremony to be held at Buckingham Palace that October. While rock and roll fans applaud the move, others are outraged. Canadian legislator Hector Dupuis, a previous honoree, decries being “placed on the same level as vulgar nincompoops,” and some previous MBE winners return their medals in protest.