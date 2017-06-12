Is LeBron The Greatest Underdog Of All Time?

June 12, 2017 5:09 PM

We’e been lucky around here because, except for the years right after that “decision” thing, we’ve had a front-row seat for the whole LeBron James ride. And it’s been pretty incredible. We have been “witness” to the maturation, both as a person and player, that culminated last year in bringing a major championship back to THE LAND for the first time since 1964. But how can a player that great be continually considered an underdog? Well here’s one man’s opinion…Click HERE for the article…

