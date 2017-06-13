Bill Louis Cancer Update

In opting for surgery to eliminate my Prostate Cancer I was hoping for a one punch knockout. It now appears this thing will have to go a few more rounds. I get blood tests every 3 months to check the PSA ( Prostate Specific Antigen) level and it appears to be increasing. This is quite common, especially since the cancer spread outside of the Prostate, but it is not life threatening. However, it also indicates that we will need to revisit treatment.

I expect to undergo Radiation treatments in the fall, and will get the word the 2nd week of September. I was trying to avoid radiation but now it gives me the best chance to rid my system of any trace of the disease. So now radiation doesn’t look so bad, after all, look what it did for the career of Godzilla!

In the meantime I feel great. There’s no pain or discomfort. What has been amazing is the love, support, and prayers that you have been sending my way. Please understand that you have been helping me though this in ways you’ll never know. Thank you! When I beat this, and at no time have I been less than 100% certain that I will, the credit will go to you, and the Man Upstairs, not necessarily in that order.