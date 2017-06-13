TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Sting was inducted into the Songwiters Hall of Fame 15 years ago today (June 13th, 2002).

Which one of the following performed with Sting at the opening ceremony of 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City? a) Stewart Copeland

b) Andy Summers

c) The Mormon Tabernacle Choir

d) Paul Simon

2006-Billy Joel releases 12 Gardens Live, an album recorded at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

2006-John Fogerty releases the concert DVD The Long Road Home.

2005-The Who‘s Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey do their first-ever acoustic show, delivering a 50-minute set at a benefit at Gotham Hall in New York.

2000-Eric Clapton and BB King release their collaborative album, Riding With the King.

1970-Former Chicken Shack singer-pianist Christine McVie, known as Christine Perfect, releases a solo album and announces her retirement from music. Within the year she will join her husband, John McVie, in Fleetwood Mac.

1970-The Beatles top both the (U-S) album and singles charts with Let It Be and “The Long and Winding Road”–their 20th and last number-one single.