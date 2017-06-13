And a couple of things to take away from last night’s Game 5 loss at Golden State, I think last season’s historic 3-1 meltdown left a huge bad taste in Warriors mouths and they had something to prove. Also Golden State had Kevin Durant, who scored anywhere from 31-19 points per game and rightfully so was named MVP for his work in this year’s finals.

Maybe this is what the Cavaliers need. A big losing sucks pill. So the Cavs don’t have to rely on buying a switch that flips on during the playoffs after you’re bored playing during the regular season. Because you want to win every time, like Golden State.

HERE thanks to thescore.com, is Kevin Durant’s Mom interrupting him while he was interviewed on TV last night.

