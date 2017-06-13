The Cav’s probably hadn’t even cleared out of the locker room after their Monday night loss to the Golden State Warriors before the who-are-they-going-to-trade-to get-better rants began. Most of them, due to the Cav’s salary cap limitations, are just impossible and many are just plain insane. But one is actually possible and, at least to me, pretty interesting…Click HERE for the details…
Let The Crazy Trade Scenarios Begin!June 13, 2017 4:35 PM
Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers Copyright 2015 NBAE (Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)