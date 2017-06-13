The Daily Cut: Heart “Even It Up”

Heart: “Even It Up”

ALBUM: Bebe le Strange

YEAR: 1980

WRITERS: Ann Wilson, Nancy Wilson, Sue Ennis

Peaked at number-33 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Nancy Wilson tells us that she, her sister Ann and their songwriting partner Sue Ennis used to head for the beach when they were working on new material for Heart. Whenever she hears “Even It Up,” she says it reminds her of the particular place in which they wrote it. “We rented this one beach house. Somebody had just left and they had not taken the garbage out and there was fish in the garbage. So it was like the most smelly, fish-smelling house you’ve ever seen. So we called it ‘The Fish House’s Song’ and I still think of that. We sat around with this little drum machine, wrote the song to this drum machine and jammed and had a great time, but it smelled like fish, it was terrible.”

Original Heart guitarist and keyboardist Howard Leese — who now plays with both Bad Company and the Paul Rodgers Band — turns 66 years old today (June 13th).