Did Bob Dylan Plagiarize His Nobel Prize Speech?

By Robyn Collins

Music legend Bob Dylan is being accused of stealing lines for his Nobel Prize Lecture from SparkNotes, an online version of CliffsNotes.

The similarities between the words Dylan used and some phrasing the SparkNotes entry for Moby Dick are uncanny, reports Slate.

And in his speech, Dylan quoted a Quaker priest who says, “Some men who receive injuries are led to God, others are led to bitterness.” The line isn’t in any current version of the book, noted writer Ben Greenman.

But SparkNotes and Dylan do, indeed, seem to be on the same page. The online resource describes the preacher as “someone whose trials have led him toward God rather than bitterness.”

There were 19 other similar instances in Dylan’s Nobel Prize speech, and in each, the key phrases aren’t directly from Herman Melville’s original text of Moby Dick, they’re from SparkNotes.

Dylan has not responded to the accusation.