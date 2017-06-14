TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Rod Argent, the keyboardist, sometime singer and songwriter with The Zombies and Argent, turns 72 years old today (June 14th).

Rod Argent co-wrote “Hold Your Head Up,” the biggest hit by his post-Zombies band Argent, with a Zombies bass player. What is his name? a) Andy White

b) Alan White

c) Bob White

d) Chris White

ANNIVERSARIES

2011-Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, Bono and The Edge’s first stab at a musical, finally opens. Originally scheduled to raise the curtain on February 18th, 2010, the show was initially delayed by financial issues, first to December 21st and then January 11th, February 7th and March 15th. Subsequent problems involved mechanical mishaps, injuries to cast members and poor reviews, which prompted producers to have the script and some of the songs rewritten.

2008-Paul McCartney performs in front of more than 350-thousand people in Kiev, Ukraine despite inclement weather. It’s the biggest concert in Ukrainian history.

2006-Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood checks himself into rehab — again — for alcohol abuse.

2001-Eric Clapton and Billy Joel are honored at the 32nd annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Awards in New York. Clapton does not attend because his girlfriend Melia McEnery is giving birth to their daughter in Columbus, Ohio.

1982-The Pretenders fire bassist Pete Farndon, citing “incompatibility.” He later dies of a drug overdose.

1981-Bruce Springsteen headlines a No Nukes concert at the Hollywood Bowl. The show also features Jackson Browne, Gary U.S. Bonds, Bonnie Raitt, Graham Nash, Stephen Stills and Nicolette Larson.

1970-Grand Funk Railroad spends $100,000 for a block-long billboard in Times Square to advertise their new album, Closer to Home.

1970-The Grateful Dead release Workingman’s Dead, containing “Casey Jones” and “Uncle John’s Band.”

BIRTHDAYS