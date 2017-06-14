DeShone Kizer, Cody Kessler Split First-Team Reps At Browns Minicamp But Hue Jackson Says Nothing’s Changed

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – Rookie DeShone Kizer got the most work to date with the first-team offense than we’ve seen this whole offseason on Tuesday.

However if you ask Browns head coach Hue Jackson, it’s nothing out of the ordinary.

Jackson was asked if Kizer had earned additional reps with the ones following the first practice of minicamp.

“Honestly, it hasn’t changed. That is the way it has been since OTAs have started,” Jackson said. “You guys just had an opportunity to see it so I think the players will tell you nothing has changed. We are just mixing and matching and giving guys opportunities.

“As I told you, I am going to find out about our guys. That is what I have to do over these next couple of days before we go to training camp and as we get into training camp.”

It should be noted that reporters have only been able to watch 4 full practices – not including rookie minicamp – this offseason so from Jackson’s perspective maybe nothing has really changed.

Cody Kessler appears to remain atop the depth chart as the reps Tuesday started with him, then Brock Osweiler followed by Kizer but the rookie’s workload with the first unit was much heavier than we’ve seen before.

Kessler didn’t particularly have a great day.

He saw 3 of his passes get batted down – 2 by Emmanuel Ogbah and another by Jamie Collins –

during team drills but Jackson didn’t seem too concerned with it after practice.

“Oh, I will take a peek at it, but I am excited about it,” Jackson said. “That means our defensive line is getting their hands up. We have some tall guys over there, too. Our defense is playing good. They are playing relentless that way and their hands are up, and we have to find holes to throw the ball in so it is a good problem, but also, we do need to take a peek at it and see if we can fix that, too.”

As for Kizer, he was his usual erratic self. He made a few nice throws, including a corner route on the far sideline that he dropped right in the bucket to receiver Ricardo Louis but he also had just as many that were off target including throwing a pick-6 to Collins who also recovered a fumble in what was a big day for the Browns linebacker.

While none of the quarterbacks have been all that impressive this offseason, Osweiler continues to look like the best QB on the field, considering the limited reps that he is getting. Whether that’s because Jackson wants to really get a look at Kessler and Kizer or if Osweiler is just a non-factor at this point remains to be seen.

“I didn’t feel any need to change it yet,” Jackson said of his depth chart and rotation. “It is still way early, right? We are just at the start of minicamp. I said I may and I may not. I didn’t for the most part. That doesn’t mean that I won’t.”

Jackson won’t tip his hand as to if this week will decide his depth chart heading into training camp at the end of next month.

“I think it is way too soon to speculate on that,” Jackson said.