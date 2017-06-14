Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day Tom Petty Girl On LSD

June 14, 2017 7:46 PM
Filed Under: Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day

Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers – Girl On LSD – 10/2/1994 – Shoreline Amphitheatre

“Girls on LSD” comes from the album Wildflowers, a fun but all too short song. That CD also holds “Mary Jane’s Last Dance” and “You Don’t Know How It Feels,” the lead single. This version recorded in the Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View CA. A popular request in the Saturday Night Live House Party.

Other Tom Petty albums include:

Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers   1976      Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers   Gone Gator/MCA

You’re Gonna Get It!        1978      You’re Gonna Get It!        Gone Gator/MCA

Damn the Torpedoes       1979      Damn the Torpedoes       MCA

Hard Promises    1981      Hard Promises    MCA

Long After Dark 1982      Long After Dark                MCA

Southern Accents             1985      Southern Accents             MCA

Pack Up the Plantation: Live!        1986      Pack Up the Plantation: Live!        MCA

Let Me Up (I’ve Had Enough)        1987      Let Me Up (I’ve Had Enough)        MCA

Full Moon Fever 1989      Full Moon Fever                MCA

Into the Great Wide Open             1991      Into the Great Wide Open             Gone Gator / MCA

Songs and Music from     1996      Songs and Music from “She’s the One”      Warner Bros.

Echo      1999      Echo      Warner Bros.

The Last DJ          2002      The Last DJ          Warner Bros.

Highway Companion       2006      Highway Companion       American Recordings

Mojo     2010      Mojo     Reprise / Warner Bros.

Hypnotic Eye      2014      Hypnotic Eye      Reprise / Warner Bros.

