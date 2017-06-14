Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day Tom Petty Girl On LSD

Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers – Girl On LSD – 10/2/1994 – Shoreline Amphitheatre

“Girls on LSD” comes from the album Wildflowers, a fun but all too short song. That CD also holds “Mary Jane’s Last Dance” and “You Don’t Know How It Feels,” the lead single. This version recorded in the Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View CA. A popular request in the Saturday Night Live House Party.

Other Tom Petty albums include:

Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers 1976 Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers Gone Gator/MCA

You’re Gonna Get It! 1978 You’re Gonna Get It! Gone Gator/MCA

Damn the Torpedoes 1979 Damn the Torpedoes MCA

Hard Promises 1981 Hard Promises MCA

Long After Dark 1982 Long After Dark MCA

Southern Accents 1985 Southern Accents MCA

Pack Up the Plantation: Live! 1986 Pack Up the Plantation: Live! MCA

Let Me Up (I’ve Had Enough) 1987 Let Me Up (I’ve Had Enough) MCA

Full Moon Fever 1989 Full Moon Fever MCA

Into the Great Wide Open 1991 Into the Great Wide Open Gone Gator / MCA

Songs and Music from 1996 Songs and Music from “She’s the One” Warner Bros.

Echo 1999 Echo Warner Bros.

The Last DJ 2002 The Last DJ Warner Bros.

Highway Companion 2006 Highway Companion American Recordings

Mojo 2010 Mojo Reprise / Warner Bros.

Hypnotic Eye 2014 Hypnotic Eye Reprise / Warner Bros.