Bank Robber Husband Gets No Mercy

With Father’s Day weekend fast approaching, it’s usually the kids, maybe even the grand kids is what Dad wants to get at least a 24 hour break from this coming Sunday. You might remember this guy from a few months ago, who robbed a bank in Kansas City so he could be arrested. Because he figured a jail sentence was way better than spending another day with his wife.

Well, the judge handed down his sentence yesterday for his crime and I don’t think this was what he was looking for. Thanks to Fox 4 in Kansas City with the story and outcome HERE.

Have a great day and happy almost Friday too 🙂