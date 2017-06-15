Bank Robber Husband Gets No Mercy

June 15, 2017 9:04 AM

With Father’s Day weekend fast approaching, it’s usually the kids, maybe even the grand kids is what Dad wants to get at least a 24 hour break from this coming Sunday. You might remember this guy from a few months ago, who robbed a bank in Kansas City so he could be arrested. Because he figured a jail sentence was way better than spending another day with his wife.

Well, the judge handed down his sentence yesterday for his crime and I don’t think this was what he was looking for. Thanks to Fox 4 in Kansas City with the story and outcome HERE.

Have a great day and happy almost Friday too 🙂

More from Slats 5:30am To 10:00am
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Albums Turning 40 In 2017
Concert Calendar
Get The App

Listen Live