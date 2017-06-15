Browns Unsure Of Extent Of Foot Injury Suffered By Myles Garrett Wednesday

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – Having to help Myles Garrett to his feet was the last thing Browns head coach Hue Jackson wanted to do Wednesday.

Garrett limped off the field after going down in a heap with an apparent left foot injury late in day 2 of the Browns’ 3-day minicamp.

Garrett blew around the left edge on his way to a virtual sack of quarterback Brock Osweiler during a 2-minute drill when it appeared his left foot or ankle got tangled up before he went to the ground.

“I think it’s his foot so we’ll see,” head coach Hue Jackson said after practice. “I don’t know how it happened. Just those things happen. Hopefully everything’s OK.”

Garrett stayed down for a minute before Jackson along with one of the Browns’ athletic trainers eventually helped Garrett to his feet and he began walking gingerly to the sideline.

As Garrett sat on the far sideline with trainers he removed his left shoe and could be seen rubbing his foot while being examined further.

A positive for Garrett is that he did not go immediately inside with trainers for X-rays or additional medical tests, although there’s a chance he could be evaluated further.

“Obviously I don’t want any of our players to get nicked or hurt but hopefully things will be fine,” Jackson said. “We don’t want to lose any player, especially not one of our really good players but hopefully things will be OK and I think they will be. I don’t know that for sure but we’ll find out.”

Shortly after the injury Garrett was able to walk, albeit with a noticeable limp, into the field house along with the rest of his teammates when the weather warning sirens went off and practice was moved indoors.

The injury occurred to the same foot that he suffered a high ankle sprain and played through last season at Texas A&M.

Garrett, who had been limited during OTAs with an unspecified injury, received a 4-year, $30.4 million deal as the No. 1 overall pick last month.

Since returning in 1999, the Browns have been bitten by bad luck when it comes to key players getting hurt from Kellen Winslow’s motorcycle accident, LeCharles Bentley’s knee injury, several players contracting staph infections and of course the lengthy list of quarterbacks that have gone down including Robert Griffin III, Josh McCown and Cody Kessler last year alone.

Until Garrett gets the all-clear from doctors, all the Browns can do now is once again hold their breath and hope for the best.