Today’s Question: Night Ranger guitarist Brad Gillis celebrates his 60th birthday today (June 15th).

Besides being a member of Night Ranger for the past 35 years, Gillis holds all of these distinction except one. Which of these did he never do? a) Replace Randy Rhoads in Ozzy Osbourne’s touring band immediately after Rhoads died in a plane crash.

b) Replace Ted Nugent on tour when the Motor City Madman left Damn Yankees.

c) Have a top 20 solo single that was sung and co-written by Gregg Allman. (“Honest to God” is its title.)

d) Play one of the solos on the one-off 1985 charity record “Stars” by Hear n’ Aid, which one-time collaboration, which helped raise $1 million for famine relief in Africa.

ANNIVERSARIES

2014-Legendary radio personality Casey Kasem, the countdown king who also voiced “Shaggy” in the Scooby Doo cartoons, dies at age 82.

2010-Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers release their twelfth studio album, Mojo.

2000-Brian Wilson, Don Henley and Glenn Frey, James Taylor, Curtis Mayfield and James Brown are inducted into The Songwriters Hall of Fame in New York.

1999-Santana‘s Supernatural is released, featuring guest appearances by Dave Matthews, Eric Clapton and Matchbox Twenty singer Rob Thomas. It will sell mega-millions and tie Michael Jackson‘s Thriller as the most-Grammy-winning album of all time.

1978-Bob Dylan releases the album Street Legal.

1977-The Sex Pistols perform “Anarchy in the U-K” during a calamitous press party on a boat on the River Thames. Arrests and injuries occur after the boat docks.

1965-Bob Dylan begins recording “Like a Rolling Stone” at Columbia Studios in New York City. He does five takes in a different arrangement than the one that will eventually be used. Al Kooper, whose organ part will become a major feature of the song, is not even in the studio. (He is on hand the next day when the final version is recorded.

