Besides being a member of Night Ranger for the past 35 years, Gillis holds all of these distinction except one. Which of these did he never do?

a) Replace Randy Rhoads in Ozzy Osbourne’s touring band immediately after Rhoads died in a plane crash.
b) Replace Ted Nugent on tour when the Motor City Madman left Damn Yankees.
c) Have a top 20 solo single that was sung and co-written by Gregg Allman. (“Honest to God” is its title.)
d) Play one of the solos on the one-off 1985 charity record “Stars” by Hear n’ Aid, which  one-time collaboration, which helped raise $1 million for famine relief in Africa.