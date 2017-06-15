Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day The Marshall Tucker Band Can’t You See

The Marshall Tucker Band – Can’t You See

When you combined country, rock, blues, and jazz, with outstanding work from guitarist Toy Caldwell you get The Marshall Tucker Band. The band was formed in Spartanburg, SC, in 1971, the six-piece group was signed to Capricorn Records and released their debut album.

Can’t You See is one of their top 5 best songs, some say their best. “Can’t You See” is a song written by Toy Caldwell of The Marshall Tucker Band. The song was originally recorded by the band on their 1973 debut album, The Marshall Tucker Band, and released as the album’s first single. It was re-released in 1977 and peaked at number 75 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song was also featured in the Johnny Depp film Blow, the Christopher Walken film Scotland, PA, in a 2011 commercial for Busch Beer and a 2012 ad for tourism in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.