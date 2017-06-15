The Daily Cut: Kansas “People of the South Wind”

June 15, 2017 7:51 AM
Filed Under: Kansas, kerry livgren, steve walsh, The Daily Cut

Kansas: “People of the South Wind”

ALBUM: Monolith

YEAR: 1979

WRITER: Kerry Livgren

Peaked at number-23 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Former Kansas lead singer and organist Steve Walsh explains why the Kerry Livren composition “People of the South Wind” represented a move back to the roots for Kansas when it came out in 1979. That was a great song, I thought, Kerry came in with. We had lived in Georgia for four or five years and here he comes with a song about the Midwest. And I thought that was great, because the old stuff, like ‘Cheyanne Anthem’ on Leftoverture, which I think is one of his best lyrics ever, was about the Indians. So I thought it was great. It was a great recapturing by him of our Midwestern roots.”

Steve Walsh celebrates his 66th birthday today (June 15th).

