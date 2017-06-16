Browns Sign TE David Njoku Leaving Jabrill Peppers As Lone Unsigned Draft Pick

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – And then there was one.

The Browns signed first-round pick David Njoku on Thursday, hours after the team wrapped up their mandatory minicamp and before the team departed for summer vacation leaving Jabrill Peppers as the lone unsigned draft pick from the class of 2017.

The Browns traded back into the first round with Green Bay to 29th for the right to select the tight end out of Miami. He’s expected to receive a 4-year $9.5 million deal with a club option for a fifth season under the draft salary slot outlined in the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement.

Njoku was 1 of 3 first-round selections made on April 27th. The team selected Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett No. 1 overall and following a trade down from 12 to 25 with Houston that netted the Texans’ 2018 first-round pick, Cleveland picked Peppers from Michigan.

At 6 foot 4, 246 pounds, Njoku’s size and athleticism have been on full display this offseason during practices.

“He is a very athletic guy,” tight ends coach Greg Seamon said Thursday after the team wrapped up minicamp. “There are aren’t a lot of people in the country that are 250 pounds and are also seven-foot high jumpers. That part of it is really evident. He is young. He is really developing. He has got a great work ethic. I’m excited about his potential.”

Njoku played in 26 career games at Miami with 9 starts where he averaged 16.2 yards per reception in 2016 and totaled 43 receptions for 698 yards and 8 touchdowns. He finished his career with 1,060 receiving yards and 64 receptions over a two-year span.

Njoku, who was a 2016 All-ACC Honorable Mention, also competed in the high jump for Miami’s track and field team.