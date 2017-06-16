TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Today (June 16th) is the 50th anniversary of the opening day of the three-day Monterey Pop Festival.

Who introduced the then-barely known Jimi Hendrix Experience at Monterey? a) Beatle Paul McCartney

b) Rolling Stone Brian Jones

c) The Mamas and the Papas’ John Phillips

d) Eric Burdon of The Animals

ANNIVERSARIES

1999-Phil Collins receives the 2,138th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

1987-David Bowie fans unable to get tickets to his sold-out show in Rome go on a rampage that results in 15 injured policemen and 48 arrests

1982-38 Special singer Donny Van Zant is arrested onstage in Tulsa, Oklahoma for drinking in public after, as usual, toasting the audience with a swig of Jack Daniels.

1982-Pretenders guitarist James Honeyman-Scott dies of a drug overdose at age 25.

1978-The Clash release their groundbreaking reggae-styled single, “(White Man) in Hammersmith Palais,” in the U-K, where it reaches number-32 in the charts.

1977-Beatlemania, a revue of Lennon-McCartney songs played by Beatles lookalikes, opens at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theater.

1970-The producers of Woodstock announce that they lost more a million dollars on the 1969 festival. They hope to regain their investment from sales of the Woodstock album, movie and related memorabilia.

1967-Pink Floyd‘s second U-K single, “See Emily Play,” is released. It reaches number-six there.

1965-Bob Dylan holds his second and last day of sessions for “Like a Rolling Stone.” The fourth take of the 15 from this day is the final version that will reach number-two in Billboard and number-one on Rolling Stone‘s 2004 list of The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.