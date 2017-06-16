Guess These Guys Aren’t So Psychic

June 16, 2017 9:24 AM

Have you ever had your Tarot cards pulled or flipped in front of you? Maybe paid to see a fortune teller to find out what the future holds for you? Perhaps you should check out this story HERE, of two psychics having lunch in Niagara Falls, Canada who admit they never saw this coming. I’m thinking a change in careers could be in order say, as a personal injury lawyer because that’ll make them pay. Since you didn’t see this coming is not a ringing endorsement for that psychic business they currently work at.

Thanks to 12 News in Phoenix, Arizona for this story.

You have a great weekend and Happy Father’s Day ! See you Monday morning at 5:30 am and thanks.

 

