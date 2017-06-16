The Daily Cut: The Animals “Monterey”

The Animals: “Monterey”

ALBUM: Initially released as a stand-alone single, it soon appeared on The Twain Shall Meet and The Greatest Hits of Eric Burdon and the Animals.

YEAR: 1967

WRITERS: Eric Burdon, Vic Briggs, John Weider, Danny McCullough, Barry Jenkins

Peaked at number-15 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Eric Burdon and his new group of Animals performed at the Monterey Pop Festival 50 years ago today. Burdon describes the event, which inspired their Top 15 hit “Monterey.” “For me, Monterey was just like the electronic skull that the Dead use as a symbol coming alive and walking around. It was everybody getting up and just shaking off their skins and doing the old knee-bonking in public. Masses of then, you know, it was unstoppable. And it was probably more like a religious event to me than a music festival. Probably the most impressive weekend that I have ever spent.”

