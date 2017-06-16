The Daily Cut: The Animals “Monterey”

June 16, 2017 8:10 AM
Filed Under: Barry Jenkins, Danny McCullough, Eric Burdon, John Weider, the animals, The Daily Cut, Vic Briggs

The Animals: “Monterey”

ALBUM: Initially released as a stand-alone single, it soon appeared on The Twain Shall Meet and The Greatest Hits of Eric Burdon and the Animals.

YEAR: 1967

WRITERS: Eric Burdon, Vic Briggs, John Weider, Danny McCullough, Barry Jenkins

Peaked at number-15 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Eric Burdon and his new group of Animals performed at the Monterey Pop Festival 50 years ago today. Burdon describes the event, which inspired their Top 15 hit “Monterey.” “For me, Monterey was just like the electronic skull that the Dead use as a symbol coming alive and walking around. It was everybody getting up and just shaking off their skins and doing the old knee-bonking in public. Masses of then, you know, it was unstoppable. And it was probably more like a religious event to me than a music festival. Probably the most impressive weekend that I have ever spent.”

Eric Burdon and the Animals performed during the first night of the Monterey Pop Festival 50 years ago today (June 16th, 1967).

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Albums Turning 40 In 2017
Concert Calendar
Get The App

Listen Live