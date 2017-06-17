Brett Summers Celebrating 30 Years at WNCX!

Way to go Brett! Congratulations on 30 years here at WNCX! Check out that photo above! Brett started here when it was “Classic Hits…98.5 WNCX!” Back then the station was located on Chester Avenue next to the Greyhound bus station. Here was the line up at WNCX when Brett Started here:

Paul Tapie – Mornings

Bill Louis – Mid-days

Brett Summers – Afternoon Drive

Cindy Harper – Nights

“The Dewmaster” – Dewey Stevens – Weekends and overnights

Brett’s got a Classic Hits jacket from back in the day. Check it out:

And apparently I have a bolt of lightning coming out of the top of my head! Lol! Anyhow, congratulations Brett on 30 years here at WNCX! You’re a class act and a true professional! Here’s to another 30!