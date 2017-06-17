Classic Rock Almanac June 17, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2010-The Songwriters Hall of Fame’s 41st annual inductions spotlight Jackie DeShannon, Paul Simon, Earth, Wind and Fire, Phil Collins and David Foster.

1989-Ringo Starr announces the first tour with his ever-changing All-Starr Band. The first incarnation features Billy Preston, Joe Walsh of The Eagles and two former Bruce Springsteen sidemen.

1978-Jefferson Starship cancel their show at the Lorley Festival in Germany because Grace Slick is too drunk to go onstage.

1977-Crosby, Stills & Nash release CSN, the album which contains “Just a Song Before I Go.” That night the trio performs at Nassau Coliseum on Long Island, New York.

1972-The Rolling Stones‘ Exile on Main Street is the number-one-selling album.

1967-Day two of the Monterey Pop Festival features daytime performances by Canned Heat, Big Brother & the Holding Company, Country Joe & the Fish, Al Kooper, The Butterfield Blues Band, Quicksilver Messenger Service, The Steve Miller Band and The Electric Flag. The evening sets are by Moby Grape, Hugh Masekela, The Byrds, The Butterfield Blues Band, Laura Nyro, Jefferson Airplane, Booker T. & the M-G’s and Otis Redding.

1965-The Kinks arrive in New York City to start their first U-S tour.

BIRTHDAYS

Jello Biafra (Eric Boucher) – 58 years old

The former Dead Kennedys singer now mainly does spoken word. Born 1959.

Greg Rolie – 70 years old

Currently both a member of Santana IV and fronting his own Greg Rolie Band, the ex-Storm, Abraxas Pool, Journey and keyboardist is the voice of Santana‘s hits “Evil Ways,” “Black Magic Woman” and “Oye Como Va.” He co-founded Journey with Santana guitarist Neal Schon in 1973 and was lead vocalist for its first three albums. Born 1947.

Paul Young – Died in 2000

The Mike & the Mechanics/Sad Cafe singer died of a heart attack July 15th, 2000 at 53. (Despite sharing a name, nationality and occupation, this is a different person from the singer who did “Everytime You Go Away.”) Born 1947.