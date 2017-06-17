Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day Neil Young Motorcycle Mama

Neil Young – Motorcycle Mama (Toronto, 1993)

Comes a Time was Neil Young’s ninth album by and a return to the country/folk rock sound of Harvest (1972). “Comes a Time” is also the title song and a single release from this album. Much of the album features harmony vocals from Nicolette Larson. She also shares lead with Young on “Motorcycle Mama”.

For years, it was rumored that Young had purchased some 200,000 copies of the album because he was unhappy with the sound, owing to damage that occurred to the master tape during shipment to the mixing facility. The version of the album now available was personally remixed by Young from the safety copy of the original master. In a March 2014 interview with Rolling Stone, Young revealed that he in fact used the 200,000 LPs as shingles for a barn roof.