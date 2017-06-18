Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day Aerosmith Pink

June 18, 2017 9:55 AM
Filed Under: Aerosmith, Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day

Aerosmith Pink

My favorite crayon

Aerosmith were one of the most popular hard rock bands of the ’70s, setting the style and sound of hard rock and heavy metal for the next two decades with their raunchy, bluesy swagger. The Boston-based quintet found the middle ground between the menace of the Rolling Stones and the campy, sleazy flamboyance of the New York Dolls, developing a lean, dirty riff-oriented boogie that was loose and swinging and as hard as a diamond.

Almost dead the band bounced back after the release of Done with Mirrors, Tyler and Perry completed rehabilitation programs. In 1986, the pair appeared on Run-D.M.C.’s cover of “Walk This Way,” along with appearing in the video. “Walk This Way” became a hit, reaching number four and receiving saturation airplay on MTV. “Walk This Way” set the stage for the band’s full-scale comeback effort, the Bruce Fairbairn-produced Permanent Vacation (1987). Tyler and Perry collaborated with professional hard rock songwriters like Holly Knight and Desmond Child, resulting in the hits “Dude (Looks Like a Lady),” “Rag Doll,” and “Angel.” Permanent Vacation peaked at number 11 and sold over three million copies.

Aerosmith           Primary Artist, Producer

Glen Ballard        Mixing, Producer

Chris Fogel          Mixing

Wendy Laister    Management

Kevin Shirley       Mixing, Producer

More from Mr. Classic
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Albums Turning 40 In 2017
Concert Calendar
Get The App

Listen Live