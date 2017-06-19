Browns DE Myles Garrett Diagnosed With Foot Sprain, To Be Ready For Camp

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Everyone can breathe a sigh of relief.

Myles Garrett, the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, will be ready for training camp after being diagnosed with a lateral foot sprain the team announced Saturday.

After being examined by head team physician Dr. James Voos of University Hospitals, Garrett met with foot and ankle specialist Dr. Robert Anderson of OrthoCarolina for a second opinion on the injury and both doctors concluded that surgery would not be required.

Garrett was spotted at Cleveland Hopkins Airport on Friday wearing a walking boot on his left foot after suffering the injury late in Wednesday’s minicamp practice after bursting off the left side and picking up a sack of quarterback Brock Osweiler.

The injury to Garrett occurred on the same left foot that he suffered a high ankle sprain on last season at Texas A&M which limited his production.

Garrett, who also missed time during OTAs with an undisclosed injury, is expected to help transform a defense that ranked as one of the NFL’s worst last year after totaling 32 1/2 sacks for the Aggies over 3 seasons combined.

Garrett has yet to take regular snaps in team drills with the first-team defense because head coach Hue Jackson and defensive coordinator Gregg Williams want him to work his way up the depth chart and earn the right to start.

