Classic Rock Almanac June 19, 2017

June 19, 2017 8:08 AM
rANNIVERSARIES

2005-Steve Miller, Peter Frampton, Steve Lukather, Edgar Winter, Joe Perry, Richie Sambora and others gather at New York’s Carnegie Hall for a 90th birthday tribute to guitar legend Les Paul.

1976-The Blue Oyster Cult album Agents of Fortune, which contains the band’s biggest hit, “Don’t Fear the Reaper,” is released.

1968-The Rolling Stones are number-one in England with “Jumpin’ Jack Flash.”

1967-Two days after Paul McCartney admits in a Life magazine interview that he’d taken LSD four times, London’s Daily Mirror quotes Paul as saying: “I don’t regret that I’ve spoken out. I hope my fans will understand…”

BIRTHDAYS

Ann Wilson – 67 years old
In the 1980’s, Heart‘s lead singer had a pair of Top 10 duet hits from movie soundtracks — “Almost Paradise,” with Loverboy‘s Mike Reno from Footloose and “Surrender to Me” with Cheap Trick‘s Robin Zander from Tequila Sunrise. Heart was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013. Born 1950.

 


