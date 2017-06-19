Classic Rock Almanac June 19, 2017

rANNIVERSARIES

2005-Steve Miller, Peter Frampton, Steve Lukather, Edgar Winter, Joe Perry, Richie Sambora and others gather at New York’s Carnegie Hall for a 90th birthday tribute to guitar legend Les Paul.

1976-The Blue Oyster Cult album Agents of Fortune, which contains the band’s biggest hit, “Don’t Fear the Reaper,” is released.

1968-The Rolling Stones are number-one in England with “Jumpin’ Jack Flash.”

1967-Two days after Paul McCartney admits in a Life magazine interview that he’d taken LSD four times, London’s Daily Mirror quotes Paul as saying: “I don’t regret that I’ve spoken out. I hope my fans will understand…”

