Best known for his time with AC/DC, Simon Wright turns 54 today. Simon was born in Oldham, Lancashire, England on July 19th, 1963. Which makes him 8 days older than me! Anyhow, he drummed for AC/DC on the “Fly on the Wall” – “Who Made Who” and “Blow Up Your Video” albums. He also drummed for Dio and is currently in a band called Operation: Mindcrime.

Here is Simon when he was drumming for AC/DC: