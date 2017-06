Vince Gill will be doing many of the Glenn Frey parts in the Eagles Classic East/West concerts. If the concerts go well, and you know they will, he’d like to be a part of a longer tour. Vince calls this opportunity “an amazing gift”, and that ┬áhe has to “pinch himself” to make sure it’s really happening.

A full tour, that would serve as a tribute to Glenn Frey, seems to me to be a foregone conclusion.