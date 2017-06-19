Marvel to Release Rock Variant Covers This Fall

June 19, 2017 5:00 PM
Filed Under: marvel comics

By Abby Hassler 

Marvel will release five Marvel Rock variant covers this September to celebrate the connection between music fans and comic book readers. This theme follows Marvel’s previously released hip-hop variant covers from the last few years.

Related: ‘Marvel’s The Defenders’ Trailer Features a Nirvana Classic

The covers will each pay tribute to a classic rock album that defined and expanded the musical genre. Nirvana’s Nevermind, The Clash’s London Calling and Guns N’s Roses Appetite for Destruction are the first iconic albums to get a Marvel makeover.

Check out the first three covers below.

Guardians of the Galaxy #9 by Mike Hawthorne & Nathan Fairbairn
guardians var cvr Marvel to Release Rock Variant Covers This Fall

Mighty Thor #23 – by Marco Rudy
mighty thor var cvr Marvel to Release Rock Variant Covers This Fall

Inhumans: Once and Future Kings #2 by Damion Scottinhumans once and future king var cvr Marvel to Release Rock Variant Covers This Fall

 

 

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 98.5 WNCX

Albums Turning 40 In 2017
Concert Calendar
Get The App

Listen Live