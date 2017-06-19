Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day Creedence Clearwater Revival Long As I Can See The Light

Creedence Clearwater Revival: Long As I Can See The Light

Truth be told Cosmo’s Factory is my favorite CCR LP. The fifth studio album by Creedence Clearwater Revival (CCR), released by Fantasy Records in July 1970 and released as Fantasy 8402, the same month as the single release of “Lookin’ Out My Back Door” b/w “Long as I Can See the Light”. The name of the album comes from the warehouse in Berkeley (see some good things happen in Berkeley) where the band rehearsed early in their career. It was dubbed “The Factory” by drummer Doug “Cosmo” Clifford, because John Fogerty made them practice there almost every day.

Long as I Can See the Light hangs with you like a good cigar or fine bourbon. It gets your attention right from the start but then takes you to an unexpected place. After it is over it lingers in the back of your mind, dancing with old fond memories. If you are in the forward mind set perhaps a silver lining with a glimmer of hope for the next day.