The Boss Hits Broadway

For Bruce fans you knew he wouldn’t be off of a stage long. Lately as a couple of weeks ago, Springsteen has been joining Steve Van Zandt for a couple of New Jersey shows on Little Steven’s current solo tour. And for those who followed Bruce last year on The River Revisited Tour, you know he’s done playing when he and the E Street Band play “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town”, that means thanks for coming the tour is over. That song was not played at all at the end of that tour. Plus usually Bruce does a 2 year touring cycle and he barely played a full year on the road. I think too these Broadway shows also signify those heavy rumors of a Bruce solo record that has been in the can for quite some time, which will see and hear the light of day if you will probably by the end of the year.

Thanks to The New York Post HERE, where reporter Michael Riedel broke this story over the weekend. Have a great day and BRUUUUUUUUCE !