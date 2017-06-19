The Daily Cut: Heart “Magic Man”

June 19, 2017 8:11 AM
Heart: “Magic Man”

ALBUM: Dreamboat Annie

YEAR: 1976

WRITERS: Ann Wilson, Nancy Wilson

After the first single from Heart’s debut album flopped, “Magic Man” became their breakthrough, reaching number-nine on the Billboard Hot 100.

Who was the real magic man? In a 1980s interview Ann Wilson explained who it wasn’t…before revealing who it was. “There are so many magic men all over the country, it’s really amazing. Like, onstage, whenever we do that song, this line of guys pushes up to the very front and points at themselves like, ‘Me, me, I’m the magic man! Me!’ So there probably are about 30,000 of them across the country. But the original magic man was the man I was with at the time the song was written, who was indeed a magical person.”

Heart singer Ann Wilson celebrates her 67th birthday today (June 19th).

