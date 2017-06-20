Browns Add Seating For 2017 Training Camp, Scrimmage Returns To FirstEnergy Stadium

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – The Cleveland Browns have made some big changes for training camp next month.

The team announced Tuesday morning that they will nearly double the seating capacity at camp by adding a 1,250 seat grandstand with an awning to provide shade which will also include a standing-room area at the top.

To accommodate the new seating, the practice fields will be reconfigured this year.

“We have spent a significant amount of time discussing how we can really elevate the training camp experience for our fans, especially as it is a unique time for our team, coaches, players and fans to directly interact with one another each day,” senior vice president of marketing and media Dave Freeman said. “To create the best atmosphere for everyone, including our football team, we made significant changes to our seating and viewing areas, as well as adjusted the registration process, so fans can plan accordingly yet still have the opportunity to freely attend and have a great view of our practices.”

The Orange & Brown scrimmage also returns to FirstEnergy Stadium following a 3-year hiatus on Aug. 4. In 2014 it was moved to Akron’s Infocision Stadium before relocating to Ohio Stadium in Columbus for 2015 and 2016.

Fans are still encouraged to register for tickets via the team website but this year the Browns will also welcome walk-up fans on an “as space permits” basis.

Browns 2017 season ticket members will have an exclusive window to register for open practices from June 20-21 prior to public availability opening at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 22.

2017 Cleveland Browns Training Camp Schedule

Thursday, July 27 3-5:30 p.m Friday, July 28 3:25-5:55 p.m. Saturday, July 29 3-5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 30 3:25-5:55 p.m. Monday, July 31 3-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1 No practice Wednesday, Aug. 2 3:25-5:55 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3 3:25-5:55 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4 Orange & Brown Scrimmage (FE Stadium) 5-7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 5 2:30-4:35 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6 No practice Monday, Aug. 7 3:25-5:55 p.m. Tuesday Aug. 8 3:25-5:55 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9 No practice Thursday, Aug. 10 Saints at Browns

Friday, Aug. 11 No practice Saturday, Aug. 12 3:25-5:55 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13 3:25-5:55 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14 Practice closed

Tuesday, Aug. 15 3:25-5:55 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 16 3-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17 3-5:30 p.m.



All practice dates and times are approximate and subject to change. All public practices are subject to weather conditions. Practices moved into the field house will be closed to the public for space reasons.



CLEVELAND BROWNS 2017 TRAINING CAMP PROHIBITED/ALLOWED ITEMS*

Smoking is prohibited.

Weapons, noisemakers, animals and aerosol cans are prohibited.

Alcoholic beverages are prohibited.

Plastic bottles and boxed liquids are permitted. Cans and glass are prohibited.

Soft-case coolers are permitted. Hard-plastic coolers are prohibited.

Cameras are permitted but must not interfere with another fan’s enjoyment of practice. The images reproduced may not be used commercially. Commercial video equipment is prohibited.

Umbrellas, strollers, purses, fanny packs, backpacks, and diaper bags are permitted but are subject to inspection.

Portable folding chairs and lawn chairs are permitted but are subject to inspection.

*Subject to change at team’s discretion.

DIRECTIONS FOR FAN PARKING



From the North to Cleveland Browns Training Facility

Take I-71 South (Columbus) to Bagley Road exit #235

Turn right onto Bagley Road

Continue on Bagley Road to Beech Street on right

Parking available at Baldwin Wallace

From the South to Cleveland Browns Training Facility

Take I-71 North (Cleveland) to Bagley Road exit #235

Turn left onto Bagley Road

Continue on Bagley Road to Beech Street on right

Parking available at Baldwin Wallace

From the East to Cleveland Browns Training Facility

Take I-480 West (Toledo) to I-71 South (Columbus)

Continue on I-71 South to Bagley Road exit #235

Turn right onto Bagley Road

Continue on Bagley Road to Beech Street on right

Parking available at Baldwin Wallace

From the West to Cleveland Browns Training Facility

Take I-480 East (Youngstown) to I-71 South (Columbus)

Continue on I-71 South to Bagley Road exit #235

Turn right onto Bagley Road

Continue on Bagley Road to Beech Street on right

Parking available at Baldwin Wallace

Handicap Parking: Handicap-accessible parking is located at the Berea training facility. Parking and entry for those with a proper handicap tag will be available near the Browns training facility entrance at 76 Lou Groza Blvd.