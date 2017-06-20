Classic Rock Almanac June 20, 2017

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Brian Wilson turns 75 years old today.

Brian and The Beach Boys were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988 by a British artist who said they “made me love America so much more.” Who was he?

a) Graham Nash

b) Paul McCartney

c) Sting

d) Elton John

ANNIVERSARIES

1969-The Newport ’69 Festival starts in Northridge, California, where 150-thousand see Jimi Hendrix, Joe Cocker, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Ike & Tina Turner, Jethro Tull, The Rascals, Steppenwolf, Booker T & the MGs and others perform. Hendrix‘s 125-thousand-dollar fee for this appearance is, to date, the highest single appearance fee ever paid to a single rock act.

1966-The Beatles re-release their Yesterday and Today album–with new, uncontroversial cover art.

1964-The Rolling Stones wrap up their first U-S tour with afternoon and evening shows at Carnegie Hall in New York. Bobby Goldsboro is one of the opening acts. The Stones open their set with “Not Fade Away” and close with Bo Diddley‘s “I’m Alright.” Jay & the Americans follow to close the show.

BIRTHDAYS