Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day Scorpions Send Me An Angel

Scorpions – Send Me An Angel
“Send Me an Angel” appears on the Scorpions album Crazy World in 1990. The song was composed by Rudolf Schenker, written by Klaus Meine, and produced by Keith Olsen and the band. It was released as the album’s fourth and final single in September 1991. Along with “Wind of Change”, the song became the album’s signature track, reaching number 44 on Billboard Hot 100 Chart, number 8 on the Mainstream Rock Chart and high chart positions in many European countries.
Credits
Artist Credit
Francis Buchholz Bass, Composer
Claudia Frohling Vocals (Background)
Ross Halfin Photography
Tony Ioannoua Vocals (Background)
Matthias Jabs Composer, Guitar, Vocals (Background)
Jim Lewis Vocals (Background)
Klaus Meine Composer, Vocals, Vocals (Background)
Erwin Musper Engineer, Mixing, Vocals (Background)
Keith Olsen Engineer, Mixing, Producer, Vocals (Background)
Wolfgang Praetz Vocals (Background)
Herman Rarebell Composer, Drums
Cliff Roles Vocals (Background)
Rudolf Schenker Composer, Guitar, Vocals (Background)
Scorpions Primary Artist, Producer
Shay Baby Assistant Engineer, Mixing
Jim Vallance Composer, Keyboards
Koen VanBaal Keyboards
Dries Van Der Schuyt Vocals (Background)