Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day Scorpions Send Me An Angel

Scorpions – Send Me An Angel

“Send Me an Angel” appears on the Scorpions album Crazy World in 1990. The song was composed by Rudolf Schenker, written by Klaus Meine, and produced by Keith Olsen and the band. It was released as the album’s fourth and final single in September 1991. Along with “Wind of Change”, the song became the album’s signature track, reaching number 44 on Billboard Hot 100 Chart, number 8 on the Mainstream Rock Chart and high chart positions in many European countries.

Credits

Artist Credit

Francis Buchholz Bass, Composer

Claudia Frohling Vocals (Background)

Ross Halfin Photography

Tony Ioannoua Vocals (Background)

Matthias Jabs Composer, Guitar, Vocals (Background)

Jim Lewis Vocals (Background)

Klaus Meine Composer, Vocals, Vocals (Background)

Erwin Musper Engineer, Mixing, Vocals (Background)

Keith Olsen Engineer, Mixing, Producer, Vocals (Background)

Wolfgang Praetz Vocals (Background)

Herman Rarebell Composer, Drums

Cliff Roles Vocals (Background)

Rudolf Schenker Composer, Guitar, Vocals (Background)

Scorpions Primary Artist, Producer

Shay Baby Assistant Engineer, Mixing

Jim Vallance Composer, Keyboards

Koen VanBaal Keyboards

Dries Van Der Schuyt Vocals (Background)