Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day Scorpions Send Me An Angel

June 20, 2017 9:55 AM
Scorpions – Send Me An Angel

“Send Me an Angel” appears on the Scorpions album Crazy World in 1990. The song was composed by Rudolf Schenker, written by Klaus Meine, and produced by Keith Olsen and the band. It was released as the album’s fourth and final single in September 1991. Along with “Wind of Change”, the song became the album’s signature track, reaching number 44 on Billboard Hot 100 Chart, number 8 on the Mainstream Rock Chart and high chart positions in many European countries.

Credits

Artist     Credit

Francis Buchholz               Bass, Composer

Claudia Frohling Vocals (Background)

Ross Halfin          Photography

Tony Ioannoua   Vocals (Background)

Matthias Jabs     Composer, Guitar, Vocals (Background)

Jim Lewis             Vocals (Background)

Klaus Meine        Composer, Vocals, Vocals (Background)

Erwin Musper     Engineer, Mixing, Vocals (Background)

Keith Olsen          Engineer, Mixing, Producer, Vocals (Background)

Wolfgang Praetz               Vocals (Background)

Herman Rarebell               Composer, Drums

Cliff Roles            Vocals (Background)

Rudolf Schenker Composer, Guitar, Vocals (Background)

Scorpions            Primary Artist, Producer

Shay Baby            Assistant Engineer, Mixing

Jim Vallance        Composer, Keyboards

Koen VanBaal     Keyboards

Dries Van Der Schuyt       Vocals (Background)

