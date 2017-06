Artimus Pyle, ex-drummer of Lynyrd Skynyrd, was a passenger in the tragic plane crash that killed Ronnie Van Zant. His desire to make a movie telling the “True Story” of the crash is going to court. He signed a decree in 1988 preventing him from doing just what he is now trying to do.

Full story HEREĀ

The story of “Street Survivors:The True Story Of The Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash” is coming to a court room near you next month.