The Cavs Just Did What ?

June 20, 2017 9:11 AM
Filed Under: cavaliers and gm david griffin part ways, cleveland cavaliers, david mcmenamin of espn.com

I don’t get this move at all. A GM who helped, if not orchestrated the Cavaliers to the NBA Finals for 3 straight years, was Houdini when it came to working out deals to bring quality players and coaches to Cleveland and…it’s not the New York Knicks or a team in Chicago or LA that has the highest payroll in the NBA, let alone paying the most in salary cap penalties..it’s right here in Cleveland. Just as LeBron James would have wanted it. Now Griffin is gone after 3 seasons and who’s gonna replace him? Former NBA All Star, NBA TV analyst Chauncey Billups is in town now meeting with Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert. Yes on this is another Detroit connection for Gilbert who’s probably working on marching orders from LeBron. And, in case if you’re wondering does Billups have any NBA front office experience the answer to that is no.

David McMenamin of ESPN charts all this out on what it means for the Cavs HERE.

http://www.espn.com/nba/story/_/id/19683141/cleveland-cavaliers-part-ways-general-manager-david-griffin

