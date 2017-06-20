The Daily Cut: The Beach Boys “Good Vibrations”

The Beach Boys: “Good Vibrations”

ALBUM: Smiley Smile

YEAR: Released as a single in October 1966, it first appeared on album in September 1967

WRITERS: Brian Wilson, Mike Love

Peaked at number-one on the Billboard Hot 100. It has also placed high on many lists of all-time best songs, including number-one on the British music magazine Mojo‘s.

The Beach Boys’ “Good Vibrations” is acknowledged in many publications as one of rock’s all-time greatest songs. Brian Wilson, who composed and produced the music, tells what what you should listen for when you hear it and what it was like putting it together in the studio. “A lot of work. Actually, we worked for about five weeks on it off and on every few days, so it took a long time to get that record made. And I sure hope everybody listens to Mike’s bass part and the cello, too, ‘cause it’s kind of scary. [Laughs] It’s scary in a good way. The word scary was a big word in the industry for years, like in the ‘60s, like Phil Spector was a scary producer or The Beatles were a scary famous group.”

Today (June 20th) is Brian Wilson’s 75th birthday.