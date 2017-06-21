A Misunderstanding Blooper On Live TV

June 21, 2017 9:08 AM

I think this might take a couple of views to get it but the reaction to what these TV show hosts thought was said and meant is priceless. But yeah, maybe it’s still too early in the morning for me to get this double or triple entendre meaning of the word “swinging” that took me awhile before I got it.

Thanks to Global TV in Calgary, Alberta in Canada for the video of this blooper and nice to see they posted it so you can enjoy it too. Have a great day.

News blooper: Global Calgary anchors lose it over ‘swinging’ mistake

