TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Today is the 73rd birthday of the frontman of The Kinks, Ray Davies.

Davies’s second autobiographical book, Americana: The Kinks, The Riffs, The Road: The Story, came out in 2014. What is the title of his first memoir, which was published a dozen years earlier? a) Kink: an Autobiography (this one was written by his brother, Dave)

b) Memoirs of a Well Respected Man

c) Something Else by Ray Davies

d) X-Ray: The Unauthorized Autobiography

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2001-Blues great John Lee Hooker dies of natural causes in his Los Altos, California home at 83.

1985-Motley Crue releases its third album, Theater of Pain, featuring a cover of Brownsville Station‘s “Smokin’ in the Boys Room” that will become the band’s first Top 20 single and first Top 10 radio track.

1981-Donald Fagen and Walter Becker announce the break-up of Steely Dan.

1976-Paul McCartney & Wings perform at the Forum in L-A. Ringo Starr, Dennis Wilson, Diana Ross, Cher, Harry Nilsson, Jack Nelson and Leo Sayer visit backstage after the show.

1975-Elton John debuts his new band at London’s Wembley Stadium. The Eagles, Joe Walsh, Rufus and The Beach Boys open for him at the day-long concert.

1975-Ritchie Blackmore quits Deep Purple to form Rainbow.

1966-The Rolling Stones, preparing for an American tour, threaten to sue 14 New York hotels that refused to rent them rooms.