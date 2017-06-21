Davies’s second autobiographical book, Americana: The Kinks, The Riffs, The Road: The Story, came out in 2014. What is the title of his first memoir, which was published a dozen years earlier?

a) Kink: an Autobiography (this one was written by his brother, Dave)
b) Memoirs of a Well Respected Man
c) Something Else by Ray Davies
d) X-Ray: The Unauthorized Autobiography