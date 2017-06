Queen – Don’t Stop Me Now

“Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen, featured on their 1978 album Jazz that was released as a single in 1979. Written by lead singer Freddie Mercury, it was recorded in August 1978. “Don’t Stop Me Now” gained additional popularity with its appearance in the movie Shaun of the Dead.

Personnel

Freddie Mercury – lead and backing vocals, piano

Brian May – electric guitar, backing vocals

Roger Taylor – drums, percussion, backing vocals

John Deacon – bass guitar