The Daily Cut: The Kinks “You Really Got Me”

The Kinks: “You Really Got Me”

ALBUM: You Really Got Me (U.S. title), in the U.K. their debut album was simply titled Kinks.

YEAR: 1964

WRITER: Ray Davies

Peaked at number-seven on the Billboard Hot 100 (but topped the U.K. charts).

Ray Davies said that the process of making “You Really Got Me” would have a profound and lasting effect on him. “They wouldn’t let me sing because I had a gap in my teeth, and they actually made me wear a cap on my teeth on my first TV show and Dave got all the close-ups. Then I sang “You Really Got Me” and it gave me the confidence. Then I didn’t like the record the way the producer made it and I did it myself the way I wanted it, using [producer] Shel Talmy, but making it the way I thought it should sound. It just made me grow up. That whole process was me, a really shy, interesting person turning into a confident bore.”

Today is the 73rd birthday of onetime Kinks frontman Ray Davies, who now records and tours on his own.