Black Sabbath Wages Ten Year War

June 22, 2017 10:56 AM
If your record collection is missing a crucifix shaped USB containing the first 8 Black Sabbath studio albums, your salvation is at hand. “The Ten Year War” is a vinyl box set that includes the cross. As always there are a bunch of extras thrown in including signed limited edition prints, all for only $250!

See The Ten Year War promo page HERE

The website says it’s not available in America due to licencing issues. I don’t know if it’s a good idea to screw with THE Prince Of Darkness over stinking licencing issues.

 

