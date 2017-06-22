TRIVIA
Today’s Question: Todd Rundgren celebrates his 69th birthday today (June 22nd).
In 1985, Rundgren released the album A Cappella, on which every sound you hear was made by his voice. Fifteen years earlier, Rundgren created a song for his first solo album, Runt, the same way. What is this song’s title?
a) “The Dog Ate My Instruments”
b) “Naked If I Want To”
c) “There Are No Words”
d) “A Cappella”
scroll down for today’s answer
ANNIVERSARIES
2005-Britain’s Queen Elizabeth honors Jimmy Page on her annual birthday honors list. Page is awarded an O-B-E (Order of the British Empire) for his charitable work, specifically as a patron of UNICEF’s A-B-C Trust, a charity co-founded by his wife that is committed to creating opportunities for disadvantaged young people of Brazil.
2004-Brian Wilson releases Gettin’ in Over My Head, with guest appearances by Paul McCartney, Elton John and Eric Clapton. The album is a commercial flop, falling off the Billboard album chart after just two weeks.
2000-Reclusive Guns n’ Roses frontman Axl Rose makes his first stage appearance in seven years at the Cat Club in Los Angeles. He sings with ex-G-n-R guitarist Gilby Clarke on covers of The Rolling Stones‘ “Wild Horses” and “Dead Flowers.”
1990-Billy Joel headlines the first rock and roll concert at New York’s Yankee Stadium since the mid-’60s
1975-The Rolling Stones give the first of six consecutive sold-out concerts at Madison Square Garden in New York. This night, Eric Clapton jams with The Stones during “Sympathy for the Devil.”
1968-The Jeff Beck Group, with future Rolling Stones guitarist Ron Wood on bass, makes its U-S debut at New York’s Fillmore East. Suffering from stage fright, singer Rod Stewart hides behind a speaker cabinet through the first song.
1961-The Beatles back Tony Sheridan on five of his songs and then cut “Ain’t She Sweet” and the instrumental “Cry for a Shadow” in Hamburg, Germany. Bert Kaempfert produces the session for Polydor.
BIRTHDAYS
Cyndi Lauper – 64 years old
The lead singer of New York’s Blue Angel found far greater success as a solo artist, starting with “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” which reached number-two the same year (1984) she was named the Grammys’ Best New Artist. More recently, she starred in a reality TV show and won a pile of awards for writing the music to the Broadway show Kinky Boots. Born 1953.
Todd Rundgren – 69 years old
The Pennsylvania-born singer-guitarist-keyboardist-producer began in Nazz and has written and performed everything from pop (“I Saw the Light,” “Hello It’s Me”) to soul, Merseybeat and experimental rock. He’s produced hit albums for Grand Funk, Meatloaf, Hall and Oates, Cheap Trick, Felix Cavaliere and many others. He fronted the group Utopia and more recently The New Cars. Born 1948.
Howard Kaylan (Kaplan) – 70 years old
Turtles/Flo and Eddie/ex-Mothers of Invention singer. He and lifelong pal Mark Volman are the heart of The Turtles. Besides singing lead on the song, Howard wrote “Elenore.” Their other hits — from Bob Dylan‘s “It Ain’t Me, Babe” through The Byrds‘ “You Showed Me” — came from outside the band. As Flo & Eddie, in addition to making their own records, Volman and Kaylan sang on hits by T-Rex, John Lennon, Alice Cooper and Bruce Springsteen. In 2013, Kaylan published his autobiography, Shell Shocked. Born 1947.
Bobby Harrison – 78 years old
Procol Harum‘s original drummer sat out “A Whiter Shade of Pale” in favor of a session player and he left soon after to start another group. After a religious awakening, he now performs Christian rock. Born 1939.
TRIVIA ANSWER
c) “There Are No Words”