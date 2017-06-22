In 1985, Rundgren released the album A Cappella, on which every sound you hear was made by his voice. Fifteen years earlier, Rundgren created a song for his first solo album, Runt, the same way. What is this song’s title?

a) “The Dog Ate My Instruments”
b) “Naked If I Want To”
c) “There Are No Words”
d) “A Cappella”