TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Todd Rundgren celebrates his 69th birthday today (June 22nd).

In 1985, Rundgren released the album A Cappella, on which every sound you hear was made by his voice. Fifteen years earlier, Rundgren created a song for his first solo album, Runt, the same way. What is this song’s title? a) “The Dog Ate My Instruments”

b) “Naked If I Want To”

c) “There Are No Words”

d) “A Cappella”

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2005-Britain’s Queen Elizabeth honors Jimmy Page on her annual birthday honors list. Page is awarded an O-B-E (Order of the British Empire) for his charitable work, specifically as a patron of UNICEF’s A-B-C Trust, a charity co-founded by his wife that is committed to creating opportunities for disadvantaged young people of Brazil.

2004-Brian Wilson releases Gettin’ in Over My Head, with guest appearances by Paul McCartney, Elton John and Eric Clapton. The album is a commercial flop, falling off the Billboard album chart after just two weeks.

2000-Reclusive Guns n’ Roses frontman Axl Rose makes his first stage appearance in seven years at the Cat Club in Los Angeles. He sings with ex-G-n-R guitarist Gilby Clarke on covers of The Rolling Stones‘ “Wild Horses” and “Dead Flowers.”

1990-Billy Joel headlines the first rock and roll concert at New York’s Yankee Stadium since the mid-’60s

1975-The Rolling Stones give the first of six consecutive sold-out concerts at Madison Square Garden in New York. This night, Eric Clapton jams with The Stones during “Sympathy for the Devil.”

1968-The Jeff Beck Group, with future Rolling Stones guitarist Ron Wood on bass, makes its U-S debut at New York’s Fillmore East. Suffering from stage fright, singer Rod Stewart hides behind a speaker cabinet through the first song.

1961-The Beatles back Tony Sheridan on five of his songs and then cut “Ain’t She Sweet” and the instrumental “Cry for a Shadow” in Hamburg, Germany. Bert Kaempfert produces the session for Polydor.